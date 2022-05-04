Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $213.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.45. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

