Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 109,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,152. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

