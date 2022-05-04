Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.76 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce $541.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.80 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $676,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.77. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

