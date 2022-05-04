Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intapp by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

