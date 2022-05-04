Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Intapp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

