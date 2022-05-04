International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.30) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.01. The company has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.