International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.