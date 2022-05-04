International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,763,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.
