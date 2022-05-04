International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.90 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $503.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $670.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $620.00 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $697.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $10,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in International Seaways by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Seaways by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.