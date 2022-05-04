International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

