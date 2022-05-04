Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($82.50) to GBX 6,236 ($77.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
