inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in inTEST by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 68.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

INTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

