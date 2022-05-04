Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,351. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

