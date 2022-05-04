Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.