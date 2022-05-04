Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
VBF stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
