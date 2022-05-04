Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

VCV opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

