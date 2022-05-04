Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

