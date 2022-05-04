Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.