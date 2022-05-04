Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
