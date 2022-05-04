Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE OIA opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

