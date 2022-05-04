Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VMO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $877,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.