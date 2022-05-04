Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VKQ opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.