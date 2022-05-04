Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VPV opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

