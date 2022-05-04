Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

IQI opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

