Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
