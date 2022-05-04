Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

