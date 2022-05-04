Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

