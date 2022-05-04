Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VTN opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

