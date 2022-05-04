Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

