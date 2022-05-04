Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($99.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/2/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($113.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($113.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($97.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

