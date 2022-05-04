Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 23,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,249. Invitae has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,570 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

