Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.