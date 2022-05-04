Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NYSE INVH opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000.
Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
