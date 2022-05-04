IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.