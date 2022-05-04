Iris Energy (IREN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, analysts expect Iris Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

