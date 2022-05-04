iShares Silver Trust (CSE:SLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of iShares Silver Trust (CSE:SLV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.59 target price on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Sprott and First Majestic Backed Junior Delineating a Large Resource – Initiating Coverage”. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.
