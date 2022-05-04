IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

