ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

NYSE:ITT opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

