Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.
IVH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 37,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,978. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
