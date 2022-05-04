Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

IVH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 37,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,978. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

