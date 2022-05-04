i(x) Net Zero’s (IX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

IX opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday. has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($0.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.41.

In related news, insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £663.75 ($829.17).

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

