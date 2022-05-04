J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

