J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).
Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 722.88 ($9.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 778.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75).
About J D Wetherspoon (Get Rating)
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
