Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.61).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

