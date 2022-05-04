Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 1,593,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

