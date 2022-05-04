Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 1,593,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.