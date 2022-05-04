Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.92.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,557,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.