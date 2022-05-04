JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD stock opened at GBX 134.85 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.66. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.