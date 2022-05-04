Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $25.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

NYSE GWW opened at $483.99 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

