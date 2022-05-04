Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.