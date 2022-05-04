John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,682. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

