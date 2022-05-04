John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,682. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
