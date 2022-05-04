John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HPS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
