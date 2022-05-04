John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

