John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
HPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,467. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
