John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

HPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,467. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

