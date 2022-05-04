Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

