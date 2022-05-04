Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.85.

JCI opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

